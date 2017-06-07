Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Crash Makes Brief Court Appearance

A man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a crash that killed a woman in Santa Maria last month made a brief appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury due to the May 28 crash.

Chagolla-Chagolla also faces special allegations that more than one victim was injured and two victims suffered great bodily injury.

Additionally, he has been charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Santa Maria police were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. May 28 to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died due to injuries she received in the collision.

On Wednesday, Judge Gustavo Lavayen agreed to the defense attorney’s request for a three-week delay to allow further investigation into the incident.

Ron Bobo from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office filled in for colleague Brian Carroll, who was in trial in a different courtroom.

Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore is the prosecutor assigned to the case.

The prosecution team reportedly has offered a plea deal of five years in state prison.

Chagolla, who remains in custody, was ordered to return to court June 28.

The judge canceled a preliminary hearing previously set for mid-June.

