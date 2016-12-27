Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged DUI Driver in Fatal Crash to Remain In Jail Until At Least Jan. 12

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 27, 2016 | 8:48 p.m.

A Lompoc woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing another woman in a crash will remain in Santa Barbara County Jail for at least an additional two weeks, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Spring Morrissey, 32, appeared Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc for a brief hearing, the third in the past eight  days.

After talking in chambers with attorneys — Deputy Public Defender Sara Elturk and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch — Judge Rogelio Flores said the matter had been set for further arraignment Jan. 12.

Until then, the judge said he would continue to deny bail.

Morrissey was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with a fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13. 

She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road. 

Morrissey also faces a charge of driving under the influence causing injury, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

Morrissey appeared in court last week, and refused to submit to a drug-testing order. As a result, the judge ordered her sent back to Santa Barbara County Jail.

Test results received in recent weeks allegedly revealed Morrissey had methamphetamine in her system the night of the crash.

Late last week, the judge learned Morrissey had revealed in a jail-recorded phone call that she had been living in the riverbed and not the address she had given authorities when released on bail, causing Flores to keep her in custody.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 