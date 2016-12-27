Alleged DUI Driver in Fatal Crash to Remain In Jail Until At Least Jan. 12

A Lompoc woman accused of driving while intoxicated and killing another woman in a crash will remain in Santa Barbara County Jail for at least an additional two weeks, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Spring Morrissey, 32, appeared Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc for a brief hearing, the third in the past eight days.

After talking in chambers with attorneys — Deputy Public Defender Sara Elturk and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch — Judge Rogelio Flores said the matter had been set for further arraignment Jan. 12.

Until then, the judge said he would continue to deny bail.

Morrissey was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with a fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13.

She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.

Morrissey also faces a charge of driving under the influence causing injury, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

Morrissey appeared in court last week, and refused to submit to a drug-testing order. As a result, the judge ordered her sent back to Santa Barbara County Jail.

Test results received in recent weeks allegedly revealed Morrissey had methamphetamine in her system the night of the crash.

Late last week, the judge learned Morrissey had revealed in a jail-recorded phone call that she had been living in the riverbed and not the address she had given authorities when released on bail, causing Flores to keep her in custody.

