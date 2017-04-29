Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged DUI Driver’s Crash In Santa Maria Causes Overnight Power Outage

Police say 22-year-old Juan Raymundo Hernandez was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene and passed out nearby

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews repair power lines that were damaged early Saturday in a pickup truck crash on North Railroad Avenue. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 29, 2017

An alleged drunken driver was involved in a crash that left some Santa Maria residents without power Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on North Railroad Avenue, north of West Donovan Road.

The alleged driver, Juan Raymundo Hernandez, 22, of Santa Maria, was taken into custody after he fled the scene of the crash, police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

He said the man was found under a nearby trailer, where he had apparently passed out.

No one was injured in the wreck, which knocked down power poles, leading to closed roads in the area while Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews completed repairs, police said.

PG&E crews were expecting to finish repairs by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The crashed truck was not removed from the scene until Saturday afternoon because wires had fallen on top of it, and crews initially wanted to wait until daylight to assess the situation, Mengel added.

The crash occurred as police conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

Officers screened more than 300 vehicles and evaluated four drivers but did not make any arrests.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

