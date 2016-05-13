Fugitive’s Arrest Leads to Roundup of Several Alleged Gang Members, Associates

A successful search for a Santa Maria Valley fugitive also led to the arrests of several other people on various charges, including parole and narcotics-related violations, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has announced.

Rudy Ramos, the suspect at the center of it all, was arrested May 10, 10 days after he ran from the scene of a car crash that occurred while he was fleeing sheriff’s deputies in the Tanglewood neighborhood near Santa Maria.

At the time of his disappearance, he was on community supervision for felony vehicle evading and narcotics sales, and now is facing additional charges related to the April 30 chase and the crash.

While searching for Ramos, detectives discovered he allegedly was in contact with several gang members and associates.

On Wednesday morning, detectives located Lawrence Ramos, 29, of Santa Maria, in the 900 block of West Cox Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence Ramos was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen to Santa Maria police just a couple of hours before.

Ramos, who had three warrants issued for his arrest, was taken into custody without incident by a Community Response Team member.

He reportedly was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Lawrence Ramos was booked into County Jail for his warrants, which included one with bail of $150,000.

The District Attorney’s Office will review the allegation of possessing brass knuckles and determine whether he will face additional charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A few hours later, detectives and state parole agents located a wanted parolee, David Tinoco, 28, in the 800 block of Price Street in Pismo Beach, the Sheriff's Department said. Tinoco was wanted for a parole violation.

“With the assistance of the Pismo Beach Police Department, Tinoco and four others were taken into custody without incident,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives contacted Alana Austria, 36; Gabriel Fuentes, 36; Gloria Lawag, 21; and Andres Navarro, 24, all from Santa Maria.

Austria and Lawag were cited for being in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Navarro was arrested for an alleged parole violation and was transported to jail with Tinoco.

The Sheriff's Department said Fuentes was arrested for reportedly violating terms of his San Luis Obispo County probation and he was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

His arrest reportedly came hours after San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies had arrested him and booked him into jail for alleged narcotics sales and other charges.

In addition to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the operation involved parole officers from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

