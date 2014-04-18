Alleged Gang Members Jailed in Santa Maria Shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing attempted-murder charges stemming a shooting last month, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Randy Duane Ramirez and David Anthony Martinez Jr., both of Santa Maria, were arrested late Thursday night after search and arrest warrants were served on the 600 block of West Creston Street and the 1600 block of North Mary Street, said Sgt. Woody Vega.

Ramirez and Martinez were both booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder with gang enhancements, Vega said.

The shooting occurred March 11 on the 1600 block of North Mary Street.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, in which bullets reportedly struck nearby residences and vehicles.

