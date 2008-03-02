Alleged Prison Escapee from ‘72 Arrested after Tip

UCSB biology shop employee alleged to be man who fled from Michigan prison 35 years ago.

A UCSB employee who allegedly escaped from a Michigan prison in 1972 was arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives Friday.

{mosimage}

Jason VonStraussenburg, who detectives say is really named Roger Crona, was arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant issued by the Michigan Department of Corrections for Prison Escape.

Crona is 61, deputies said. He had been working as a technician in the biology shop of UCSB’s Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology Department.

A Sheriff’s Department news release Monday did not mention why Crona was incarcerated in Michigan 35 years ago, but the Michigan Corrections Department Web site says an escaped prisoner by the same name had been booked on suspicion of altering registered license plates and possession of forged registration, as well as possession of stolen property.