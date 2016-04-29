Alleged Lompoc Psychics Plead Guilty, Agree to Pay Back Victims

A pair of Lompoc residents arrested in connection with a psychic scam pleaded guilty Friday and could avoid prison time by reimbursing the victims before July 29, authorities said.

Gina Lucyfenia Lee and Anthony Lee Davis, both 29, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand theft in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc on Friday.

During the Lompoc court hearing, the pair also admitted committing aggravated white collar crime, according to a release from Police Chief Patrick Walsh and District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The defendants operated Life Coach Psychic in Lompoc, and both victims were clients of the business that operated at 1005 E. Ocean Ave.

In the latter part of 2015, victims reported to Lompoc police about being scammed out of large sums of money by a psychic, leading to the April 21 arrests of Lee and Davis.

At the court hearing, the defendants were been ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $244,800, and as of Friday morning had paid back $137,900.

They also agreed to forfeit $13,600 seized during the search warrant served by the Lompoc Police Department for a total of $151,500 paid.

In addition to cash, police also seized a large amount of Cartier and Gucci jewelry found inside the residence, police said.

The defendants are expected to return court on July 29 for sentencing, authorities said.

By this summer’s sentencing date, they must pay back the remaining restitution balance of $93,300, authorities said.

“If they do, they will both be sentenced to five years felony probation. If they do not pay the balance due, they will be remanded back into custody and face a sentence up to 5 years, 8 months,” officials said in a press release.

“Despite prior allegations of fraud in other parts of the country, this case constitutes the first time the defendants have been convicted of crimes,” authorities said. “The District Attorney’s Office and the Lompoc Police Department are extremely grateful that the victims came forward and hope that today’s guilty pleas will prevent future victimization.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.