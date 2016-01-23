Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Robbery Suspect Arrested at Gunpoint at Busy Santa Maria Intersection

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | January 23, 2016 | 5:31 p.m.

Gun-wielding Santa Maria police conducted a high-risk traffic stop at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon, taking into custody a suspected shoplifter who had claimed he had a weapon.

According to police Lt. Jack Dunn, the incident began at a nearby Walmart at 2220 S. Bradley Road, where store security staff had contacted a man who reportedly had stolen diapers.

The man told the security officers that he had a gun and he left the store, Dunn said.

Police officers responded to the report, and then spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of Betteravia and Bradley roads.

Dunn said the officers, some with guns drawn, surrounded the vehicle and took the suspect into custody around 3:45 p.m.

After a quick search, police determined the man did not have a weapon, Dunn said.

He said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 