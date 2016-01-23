Robbery Suspect Arrested at Gunpoint at Busy Santa Maria Intersection

Gun-wielding Santa Maria police conducted a high-risk traffic stop at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon, taking into custody a suspected shoplifter who had claimed he had a weapon.

According to police Lt. Jack Dunn, the incident began at a nearby Walmart at 2220 S. Bradley Road, where store security staff had contacted a man who reportedly had stolen diapers.

The man told the security officers that he had a gun and he left the store, Dunn said.

Police officers responded to the report, and then spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of Betteravia and Bradley roads.

Dunn said the officers, some with guns drawn, surrounded the vehicle and took the suspect into custody around 3:45 p.m.

After a quick search, police determined the man did not have a weapon, Dunn said.

He said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.