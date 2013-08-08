Alleged Santa Maria Gang Member Arrested During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of an alleged Santa Maria gang member on drug charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Ernest Gil, 29, of Santa Maria was taken into custody at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at North Thornburg Street at Mill Street in the city of Santa Maria, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Gil was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for sale, and a criminal street gang enhancement, Hoover said.

Gil also had two warrants issued for his arrest, including a no-bail warrant for violating parole and a $250,000 warrant for assault with a firearm, Hoover said.

Gil is a Santa Maria gang member who has a history of narcotic sales, domestic violence, firearms possession and vandalism, Hoover said.

During the arrest, gang detectives were assisted by the department’s narcotics detectives, special enforcement team, the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Street Team, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Gil was arrested without incident, Hoover said, and is not eligible for bail because of his parole hold.

