Alleged Teen Robber in Custody After Seeing Surveillance Photo on News

Hours after police released his image to the media, the teenager suspected of robbing a market on Christmas Day showed up at the Santa Maria Police Department on Friday.

The 17-year-old, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was watching a local news broadcast with his parents when he saw a photo of himself from the store’s surveillance cameras, police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

“In response, the suspect was brought to the Police Department by his parents,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the suspect entered the store at 401 S. Blosser Road at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

He said the suspect took merchandise, assaulted the store’s owner/employee, and then fled without paying.

The cameras at Blosser Market captured crisp images of the alleged strong-arm robber in the store. Police issued a news release about the robbery with a photo from the store’s surveillance camera Friday morning.

The suspect was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, police said.

“The Santa Maria Police Department would like to thank the local news media and the public for their assistance with this investigation,” Cohen said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.