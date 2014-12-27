Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged Teen Robber in Custody After Seeing Surveillance Photo on News

Suspect facing robbery charges in Christmas Day heist at Santa Maria market

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 27, 2014 | 5:07 p.m.

Hours after police released his image to the media, the teenager suspected of robbing a market on Christmas Day showed up at the Santa Maria Police Department on Friday.

The 17-year-old, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was watching a local news broadcast with his parents when he saw a photo of himself from the store’s surveillance cameras, police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

“In response, the suspect was brought to the Police Department by his parents,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the suspect entered the store at 401 S. Blosser Road at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

He said the suspect took merchandise, assaulted the store’s owner/employee, and then fled without paying.

The cameras at Blosser Market captured crisp images of the alleged strong-arm robber in the store. Police issued a news release about the robbery with a photo from the store’s surveillance camera Friday morning.

The suspect was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, police said.

“The Santa Maria Police Department would like to thank the local news media and the public for their assistance with this investigation,” Cohen said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 