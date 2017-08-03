Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:13 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alleged Threat Between Lompoc Mayor, Councilman Draws Police Investigation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 3, 2017 | 7:01 p.m.

A Lompoc city councilman has claimed the mayor threatened him while both were at the city’s Old Town Market booth two weeks ago, but police say no crime occurred.

The July 21 incident involving Councilman Jim Mosby and Mayor Bob Lingl became public Thursday when Mosby’s wife, Audrey, wrote about the allegation on Facebook, drawing mixed reactions from residents.

Mosby said the incident occurred while he was talking to a Santa Barbara County Association of Governments leader and Lingl was chatting with an unidentified man at the downtown summer street fair.

At one point, the man asked Lingl a question, and in response the mayor allegedly moved his fingers to replicate a gun, turned toward Mosby and said, “I’d like to shoot this guy in the head.”

Mosby said he responded with, “Are you kidding me? Some things are not a joke.”

Lingl allegedly replied that he was referring to a marshmallow gun and the two men eventually went their separate ways, Audrey Mosby’s Facebook post said.

“There are just some things you don’t do, especially in these times,” Mosby said.

SBCAG officials did not respond to a request for comment about the alleged incident.

Lompoc police confirmed they were notified about the incident on July 22.

“A brief investigation was initiated, and the Lompoc Police Department determined that no crime occurred,” police said in a statement. “The Lompoc Police Department considers the matter closed.”

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller and City Attorney Joe Pannone were notified about the report, police said.

Reached by telephone Thursday, Lingl declined to comment.

“I have no comment other than I will let Jim and his wife make fools of themselves,” Lingl told Noozhawk.

Mosby said his wife was upset about the alleged interaction.

“She feels the mayor actually called out a hit on me,” he said.

The Facebook posts in Lompoc forums sought public opinion on “what or if anything should be done and how you feel about what occurred?” Within a few hours, the posts had attracted more than 500 comments.

One commenter responded, “1.) Lol, this is a post. 2.) C’mon, Lingl. Really? 3.) C’mon, Mosby. Really?”

Another suggested the men don boxing gloves, charge admission and use funds to pay for school crossing guards, a program axed in the proposed city budget.

The incident erupted as Lompoc enters the second month of the fiscal year without an adopted budget and increasing tensions between Lingl and Mosby.

The original draft budget presented by city staff sought council permission to ask voters to approve three tax measures to increase revenue.

But Mosby, along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, make up the council majority, and have rejected the tax measures, pushing to see various proposed cuts to existing expenses.

Ironically, this week’s Old Town Market theme is “Celebrating the City of Lompoc,” with city employees present, equipment on display and the involvement of the City Council.

The street fair, hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 18 by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, is held in the 100 block of South H Street.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 