Alleged Threat Between Lompoc Mayor, Councilman Draws Police Investigation

A Lompoc city councilman has claimed the mayor threatened him while both were at the city’s Old Town Market booth two weeks ago, but police say no crime occurred.

The July 21 incident involving Councilman Jim Mosby and Mayor Bob Lingl became public Thursday when Mosby’s wife, Audrey, wrote about the allegation on Facebook, drawing mixed reactions from residents.

Mosby said the incident occurred while he was talking to a Santa Barbara County Association of Governments leader and Lingl was chatting with an unidentified man at the downtown summer street fair.

At one point, the man asked Lingl a question, and in response the mayor allegedly moved his fingers to replicate a gun, turned toward Mosby and said, “I’d like to shoot this guy in the head.”

Mosby said he responded with, “Are you kidding me? Some things are not a joke.”

Lingl allegedly replied that he was referring to a marshmallow gun and the two men eventually went their separate ways, Audrey Mosby’s Facebook post said.

“There are just some things you don’t do, especially in these times,” Mosby said.

SBCAG officials did not respond to a request for comment about the alleged incident.

Lompoc police confirmed they were notified about the incident on July 22.

“A brief investigation was initiated, and the Lompoc Police Department determined that no crime occurred,” police said in a statement. “The Lompoc Police Department considers the matter closed.”

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller and City Attorney Joe Pannone were notified about the report, police said.

Reached by telephone Thursday, Lingl declined to comment.

“I have no comment other than I will let Jim and his wife make fools of themselves,” Lingl told Noozhawk.

Mosby said his wife was upset about the alleged interaction.

“She feels the mayor actually called out a hit on me,” he said.

The Facebook posts in Lompoc forums sought public opinion on “what or if anything should be done and how you feel about what occurred?” Within a few hours, the posts had attracted more than 500 comments.

One commenter responded, “1.) Lol, this is a post. 2.) C’mon, Lingl. Really? 3.) C’mon, Mosby. Really?”

Another suggested the men don boxing gloves, charge admission and use funds to pay for school crossing guards, a program axed in the proposed city budget.

The incident erupted as Lompoc enters the second month of the fiscal year without an adopted budget and increasing tensions between Lingl and Mosby.

The original draft budget presented by city staff sought council permission to ask voters to approve three tax measures to increase revenue.

But Mosby, along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, make up the council majority, and have rejected the tax measures, pushing to see various proposed cuts to existing expenses.

Ironically, this week’s Old Town Market theme is “Celebrating the City of Lompoc,” with city employees present, equipment on display and the involvement of the City Council.

The street fair, hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 18 by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, is held in the 100 block of South H Street.

