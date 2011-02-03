Alleged Victim of Attempted Home-Invasion Robbery Arrested on Drug Charges

Santa Maria police say they believe the man was targeted over narcotics sales

A Santa Maria man who reported being the victim of an attempted home-invasion armed robbery last weekend has been arrested on drug charges.

Matthew Starr, 26, told police that three black males wearing masks and bandanas tried to force their way into his home in the 400 block of East Fesler Street about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Jerel Haley. The victim said he held back two of the men trying to enter through the front door, and that they fled when he turned on the porch light.

A third suspect allegedly entered through the rear door, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded that he get on the ground, Haley said. The victim said he fled through the front door, and the suspect chased him for about a block. The victim said he was able to get to safety and call police.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen.

Haley said that responding patrol officers discovered marijuana, cocaine and a handgun at the residence. Haley said police believe the residence and the victim were targeted because of the victim’s involvement with marijuana cultivation and narcotics sales.

Starr was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of narcotics for sale while armed with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information about the case call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.