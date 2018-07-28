Saturday, July 28 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Allegedly Suicidal Man with Loaded AK-47 Rifle Arrested at Buellton Gas Station

Suspect taken into custody without incident after he earlier was reported to have threatened an individual with a gun

Rifles Click to view larger
Among the weapons seized by authorities after a high-profile arrest at a Buellton gas station Saturday afternoon were a loaded AK-47 rifle and a loaded .22-caliber rifle. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 28, 2018 | 4:43 p.m.

A Solvang man was arrested at gunpoint at a Buellton gas station Saturday following an earlier incident in which he allegedly threatened someone with his own gun after posting on social media, “I’ll see you in the afterlife.”

Timothy Wayne Johnson Click to view larger
Timothy Wayne Johnson, 57, of Solvang, was arrested on several weapons- and criminal threats-related charges (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon, the suspect — identified as 57-year-old Timothy Wayne Johnson — was involved in a dispute in the 600 block of Roskilde Road in Solvang.

He said Johnson was reported to have pointed a gun at an individual in the altercation and made threatening remarks.

Deputies arrived at the scene, three blocks north of Mission Drive/Highway 246 and just west of Alisal Road, around 11 a.m., but the suspect already had fled in a vehicle.

“Johnson was reported to be in possession of an AK-47 rifle and other firearms,” Calderon said. “It was also reported to law enforcement that Johnson was intoxicated and had posted a suicidal statement on a social media account stating, ‘I’ll see you in the afterlife.’”

A search was launched and, with the help of a county Air Support Unit helicopter and the California Highway Patrol, the suspect’s car was located at a Mobil gas station at 188 E. Highway 246.

Authorities converged on the site, which is sandwiched between McMurray Road and the northbound Highway 101 exit ramp.

“Because of the threats made by Johnson and the fact that he was known to have a firearm in his possession, (he) was arrested at gunpoint,” Calderon said.

He said Johnson initially refused to surrender but eventually was taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries.

Inside Johnson’s car, Calderon said, authorities found a loaded AK-47 and a loaded .22-caliber rifle. He added that deputies obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they found two handguns, a large cache of ammunition and a high capacity AK-47 ammo drum.

Calderon said Johnson was booked into County Jail on charges of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an assault weapon in California, possession of a silencer, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 