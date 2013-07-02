Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:46 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Allegiant Launches ‘Dodge High Fares’ Campaign in Santa Maria

By Allegiant Travel Co. | July 2, 2013 | 7:57 a.m.

Allegiant wants Santa Maria travelers to stop paying outrageous airfares and “Dodge High Fares.”

The company is kicking off the Dodge High Fares campaign, providing great deals to top vacation destinations, and giving away a free round-trip ticket each week through August at DodgeHighFares.com.

“Allegiant consistently goes into new markets and accomplishes two things: We bring down the cost of vacation travel while simultaneously increasing the number of leisure travelers flying,” said Rich Winiarski, Allegiant Travel Co.‘s vice president of marketing. “We make more vacations possible by making travel more affordable in the communities we serve. It’s something we’re really proud of, and this new campaign will help us tell that story.”

Since Allegiant first arrived in Santa Maria in 2006 with service to Las Vegas, the number of travelers increased dramatically while the average fare dropped.

When comparing the four quarters prior to Allegiant’s first flight from and the most recent four quarters of data provided by the Department of Transportation, total passengers traveling from Santa Maria Airport to destinations served by Allegiant has increased more than 1,000 percent, and the average airfare has been slashed by more than 55 percent. Last year, Allegiant also introduced seasonal nonstop service to Honolulu for Santa Maria area residents.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer, taking the Dodge High Fares campaign into our communities, showing just how affordable a vacation with us is,” Winiarski said.

The Dodge High Fares campaign will include television, radio and print elements. The ads initially ran for two weeks in select markets. In addition, Allegiant is asking Santa Maria residents to tell it what they would dodge with a free vacation. Whether it be work, bills, chores or something else, the company is giving away a free round-trip ticket per week in the ultimate dodge of high fares sweepstakes at DodgeHighFares.com.

Allegiant released the ads on Facebook and Twitter, and it has received positive comments from the airline’s fans and followers.

