Allen Anderson on Barrett Foundation Board

Solvang resident Allen F. Anderson has joined the Board of Directors of the Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable housing and wellness services for the elderly poor.

As a former business executive, Anderson spent years in high-profile positions with leading business firms, including Experian, an international credit and financial services corporation.

Now retired from the company, Anderson’s last position was president of its North American Consumer Services’ Affinity business, which provided consumer credit and information protection services to large corporations.

During his career with Experian, Anderson served in other senior leadership roles, including president of business information services and global general auditor.

“Our nonprofit is fortunate to have someone join our board with such a respected international business background and a wide range of leadership experience,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation.

Before starting his business career, Anderson served in the U.S. Air Force as a captain in the Strategic Air Command.

“I’ve always believed in giving back to the community, and the Rona Barrett Foundation has an admirable track record as an advocate for seniors in need," Anderson said.

“The foundation’s tireless efforts to develop and build the Golden Inn & Village, the affordable independent -iving campus for low-income seniors, is a true testament to its mission. I wanted to be an active part in the foundation’s ongoing work,” he said.

The Rona Barrett Foundation’s next major undertaking will be Phase II, Harry’s House at the Golden Inn & Village, a planned, affordable-housing solution for seniors needing daycare, light assisted living and memory care services.

The organization plans to launch the initiative later this year. Phase I, the independent living facility, has been open to residents for more than a year.

In October, the Golden Inn & Village was awarded two National Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

“The recognition that this project has already received validates that it could be a prototype for similar projects in other parts of the region, state and country,” Anderson said.

A former resident of Orange County, Allen and his wife Jane live in Solvang, where he is also a member of the Viking Charities of Solvang.



— Tony Morris for Rona Barrett Foundation.