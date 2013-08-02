Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Allen Associates to Present Workshop on Going Solar at Home and in the Car

By Karen Feeney for Allen Associates Construction | August 2, 2013 | 8:19 a.m.

Allen Associates, a general contractor serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, will be presenting a homeowners workshop in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will review the current technologies, policies and incentives available to make going solar and driving on sun power possible. It will also cover what you need to know about infrastructure design, utility interconnection, net metering, rebates and financing options available.

The workshop is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14. For location details, please reserve your seat by contacting Justin Klosinski at 805.450.6247 or [email protected].

The  presenter, Shawn Jacobson, division manager for Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists, is now commuting to work “off the sun” from his home in Ojai in his Nissan Leaf.  A 2 kW PV array at his Ojai home charges his car to make the commute to Santa Barbara and a 5 kW system at Allen Associates’ office charges it to get him home — a great example of a sustainable transportation lifestyle.

This infrastructure is an example of another type of work that Allen Associates can also provide for its clients. Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists Division provides energy efficiency upgrades and solar energy services to its clients and has recently added the installation of solar EV charging stations into its service offerings.

Founded in 1983, Allen Associates provides custom home building and remodeling, commercial, small projects and building performance services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The company is nationally known for both their quality craftsmanship and expertise in green building practices. Click here for more information.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates Construction.

