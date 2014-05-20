Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Allen Associates Construction Wins National Remodeling Awards

By Karen Feeney for Allen Associates Construction | May 20, 2014 | 11:30 a.m.

Continuing to set new standards of professionalism, Allen Associates Construction was among 70 remodeling companies from across the United States named as winners at the 2014 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence.

Allen Associates Construction won three Chrysalis Awards, including one National Award for a recently completed whole house remodel.

The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure. These additional 2014 awards take Allen Associates’ total number of Chrysalis Awards to 18 since 2005.

The award winning projects are:

Mesa Mid-Century

This whole house remodel updated and expanded a 1950s contemporary, with an additional goal of making the home more comfortable and energy efficient.

Tearing down the house was not an option when the owners discovered that would mean compliance with new coastal bluff top development requirements, relocating the house 25 feet toward the street and basically eliminating the pool and front yard.

As a result, the remodel basically maintained the original footprint. Clean, rectangular lines and contemporary finishes make this house a true gem. This project won a National Award in the Whole House Remodel over $1 million category and a Regional Award for the Best Green Remodel.

Bungalow
Allen Associates Construction breathed new life into a Craftsman bungalow originally built in 1919. (Allen Associates photo)

New Life for a Craftsman Bungalow

When the current owners purchased a 900-square-foot, one-bedroom/one-bath house, originally built in 1919, it was in horrible condition. A century of runoff from the adjacent street and uphill parcels, poor drainage and no waterproofing left the northern wall completely rotten. The building’s condition was not just due to age. The previous owner started then abandoned a poorly executed remodel, leaving the house open to the elements for two years.

The owners’ goals were to bring back Craftsman features lost over time; convert the former basement into additional living space; and improve the home’s comfort, health and efficiency. Every inch of the house was touched to achieve these goals. The final 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom/two-bath home lies in the original footprint. For the owners, who have lived in Boston, New York and London, this is the largest home they have ever lived in.

This project won a Regional Award in the Whole House Remodel between $250,000 to $500,000 category.

“Allen Associates has won 18 Chrysalis Awards since 2000, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to professionalism and excellence,” said Ken Kanline, director of the Chrysalis Award Program. “Winning awards in multiple categories is difficult to do. Not only does this speak to Allen Associates’ versatility, but to their commitment to quality on every project.”

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates Construction.

 

