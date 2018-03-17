Beau Allen breaks three-decade San Marcos Record in High Jump

Track & Field

Beau Allen broke a 32-year school record by clearning 6-10 in the high jump for San Marcos at Oaks Christian for the Maurice Green Invitational on Saturday.

Allen recently joined the track & field team after playing on the Royals' CIF-Southern Section-champion boys basketball team. He broke the previous record of 6-9 set by Michael Moran in 1986.

Jaydn Mata also had a big jumping day, as he finished third in high jump at 6-04, first in long jump at 21-1.5 and first in triple jump at 44-10.5.

Allie Jones won the 100 hurdles at 14.36 and second in the long jump with a mark of 18-1.75. Jason Peterson won the 800 at 1:57.91. It was his best time of the year and a meet record.

Addie Ferrer got third in the shot put at 34-06, while Abigail Gularte was fifth in the shot put 32-05.5

Leticia Romero finished fourth, Jessica Rodriguez was fifth and Abigail Gularte was sixth for the Royals in girls' discus.

San Marcos heads to Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

