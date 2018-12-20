Allen Construction Begins Work on Dunn School Multi-purpose Building

Allen Construction has started work on a new 6,121-square-foot, state-of-the-art, leadership center at Dunn School in Los Olivos. Once completed, the Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center will be a multi-purpose facility that serves as the hub of whole-student education and leadership at Dunn School.

The new center will feature:

Flexible spaces for modern teaching and learning

An innovation lab for student collaboration

The Earwig Café, a student-run snack bar that teaches business and entrepreneurship

New College Counseling Center

Large alumni hall for all-school meetings and presentations

Student loft for quiet study and retreat

Outdoor balcony with view of Santa Ynez Mountains

Generous shaded spaces outdoors for reflection and relaxation

The building is designed based on a first principles approach by taking full advantage of natural phenomena to achieve energy efficiency. The building will have three large wind chimneys to capture and funnel hot air out the top of the building.

The floors will be exposed concrete, which will help cool the building naturally during warmer months; and large bay doors can be opened to allow Valley breezes to cool the building even further.

“We are excited to be part of this great project for Dunn School,” said Eric Johnson, regional director for Allen Construction. “The building’s design falls in line with our philosophy of green building and sustainability.”

The facility is expected to be completed by late 2019. For updates on the project, visit dunnschool.org.

Learn more about Allen Construction at http://www.buildallen.com.

— Sharon James for Allen Construction.