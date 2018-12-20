Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Allen Construction Begins Work on Dunn School Multi-purpose Building

Exterior view of new leadership center at Dunn School in Los Olivos.
Exterior view of new leadership center at Dunn School in Los Olivos.
By Sharon James for Allen Construction | December 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Allen Construction has started work on a new 6,121-square-foot, state-of-the-art, leadership center at Dunn School in Los Olivos. Once completed, the Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center will be a multi-purpose facility that serves as the hub of whole-student education and leadership at Dunn School.

The new center will feature:

Flexible spaces for modern teaching and learning
An innovation lab for student collaboration
The Earwig Café, a student-run snack bar that teaches business and entrepreneurship
New College Counseling Center
Large alumni hall for all-school meetings and presentations
Student loft for quiet study and retreat
Outdoor balcony with view of Santa Ynez Mountains
Generous shaded spaces outdoors for reflection and relaxation

The building is designed based on a first principles approach by taking full advantage of natural phenomena to achieve energy efficiency. The building will have three large wind chimneys to capture and funnel hot air out the top of the building.

The floors will be exposed concrete, which will help cool the building naturally during warmer months; and large bay doors can be opened to allow Valley breezes to cool the building even further.

“We are excited to be part of this great project for Dunn School,” said Eric Johnson, regional director for Allen Construction. “The building’s design falls in line with our philosophy of green building and sustainability.”

The facility is expected to be completed by late 2019. For updates on the project, visit dunnschool.org.   

Learn more about Allen Construction at http://www.buildallen.com.

— Sharon James for Allen Construction.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 