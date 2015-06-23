Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Allen Construction of Santa Barbara Honored at California Small Business Day

Assemblyman Das Williams, left, with Dennis Allen, founder of Allen Construction, at California Small Business Day.
Assemblyman Das Williams, left, with Dennis Allen, founder of Allen Construction, at California Small Business Day. (Allen Construction photo)
By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | June 23, 2015 | 9:31 a.m.

On June 10, Allen Construction of Santa Barbara was honored by Assemblyman Das Williams at California Small Business Day.

As small business of the year in the 37th Assembly District, Allen Construction was celebrated for its hard work and dedication to the community.

“Allen Construction has been a pioneer in the green building movement,” Williams said. “As a truly progressive, employee-owned company, Allen Construction strives to protect our precious environment bringing energy efficient construction and renewable energy building solutions to our district and beyond. I am also proud of the fact that they installed electric vehicle charging stations at their Santa Barbara office to help further reduce carbon emissions.”

California Small Business Day honored 85 small businesses for their contribution to the state’s economy.

Small business contributes to 75 percent of California’s gross state product and over half of the state’s private sector jobs. From hardware stores to manufacturers, small businesses are engrained in California’s communities and economy.

“California’s small businesses are the economic engine of our state,” said Betty Jo Toccoli, president of the California Small Business Association. “Allen Construction was celebrated for their successful small business and contributions to the community.”

“It was an honor to be recognized by Assemblyman Williams at the California Small Business Day 2015 and have the opportunity to be a part of the event in Sacramento,” said Dennis Allen, founder of Allen Construction. “I was so impressed by the diversity of the other award honorees — their age, ethnicity and types of business. To feel the vibrancy of our legislators, our economy, and the cultural richness of California made a significant impression on me.”

— Karen Feeney is the public relations manager for Allen Construction.

