Allen Construction Honored for Customer Service, Design by Houzz for the Third Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, Allen Construction has won the coveted Best of Customer Service and Best of Design awards on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The 33-year-old company was both nominated and selected for both honors by the 35 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community.

Best of Houzz for Customer Service is based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2015.

Best of Houzz for Design honors the most popular portfolios in the Houzz community during 2015.

“Anyone building, remodeling or decorating looks to Houzz for the most talented and service-oriented professionals” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “We’re so pleased to recognize Allen Construction, voted one of our Best Of Houzz professionals by our enormous community of homeowners and design enthusiasts actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

The award follows a flurry of honors for the employee-owned company over the past several weeks, including a 2015 Best Green Home Award from the USGBC local chapter; a USGBC Green Renovation Honorable Mention for the Alma Rosa tasting room project in the Santa Ynez Valley; and a Fastest Growing Companies (#11) designation from the Pacific Coast Business Times’ annual Book of Lists earlier this year.

— Jen Lilienstein represents Allen Construction.