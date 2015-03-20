Workshop Focuses on ‘Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future’

On Tuesday, March 31, Allen Construction will host a free workshop in Santa Barbara: Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future.

It’s never too late to start planning for your “golden years.” As part of your planning, it is important to consider where you will be living as you get older.

Do you intend to stay in your current home or are you considering building a new home that will better suit your needs?

If so, there are modifications to consider that will make the space you live in more comfortable and easier in which to function for years to come.

At this workshop, which starts at 5:30 p.m., three local experts — Dennis Allen and David McWhirter from Allen Construction and Dennis Thompson with Thompson Naylor Architects — will share design solutions and their personal experiences with the topic of “aging in place.”

Reservations are required for the workshop.

Please contact Karen Feeney at 805.324.5721 or [email protected] to reserve your space and to learn the workshop location.