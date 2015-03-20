Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Workshop Focuses on ‘Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future’

Session by Allen Construction planned for March 31 in Santa Barbara

Allen Construction will host a free workshop March 31 in Santa Barbara: Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future.
Allen Construction will host a free workshop March 31 in Santa Barbara: Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future. (Allen Construction photo)
By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | March 20, 2015 | 2:23 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 31, Allen Construction will host a free workshop in Santa Barbara: Aging Gracefully, Home Design for Your Future.

It’s never too late to start planning for your “golden years.” As part of your planning, it is important to consider where you will be living as you get older.

Do you intend to stay in your current home or are you considering building a new home that will better suit your needs?

If so, there are modifications to consider that will make the space you live in more comfortable and easier in which to function for years to come.

At this workshop, which starts at 5:30 p.m., three local experts — Dennis Allen and David McWhirter from Allen Construction and Dennis Thompson with Thompson Naylor Architects — will share design solutions and their personal experiences with the topic of “aging in place.”

Reservations are required for the workshop.

Please contact Karen Feeney at 805.324.5721 or [email protected] to reserve your space and to learn the workshop location.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 