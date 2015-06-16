Allen Construction Launches New Commercial Division

Allen Construction announced Tuesday that it has formally launched a new Commercial Division.

Allen has earned a best-in-class reputation for professional reliability, excellent communication and outstanding workmanship in the residential realm and expects to attain the same reputation with commercial clients.

Thus far, the team has projects in the restaurant, corporate office, tasting room, medical, conference and retail spaces either under way or recently completed.

Allen Construction's work on the Toad & Co. historic corporate office space earned a Santa Barbara Contractors Association award in 2014 for Tenant Improvement and its work on UCSB's Tipton Meeting House in the Santa Ynez Valley received a Green Award from the USGBC along with certified LEED Platinum status.

Allen Commercial's work on Alma Rosa's new wine tasting room in Santa Ynez Valley has recently generated quite a buzz, with hand-picked reclaimed wood surfaces, a 24-foot-by-14-foot skylight, custom retractable shade, and olive tree growing in the center of the main tasting area.

"Our new and growing Commercial Division is staffed with an outstanding combination of decades of commercial experience and best practices with respect to green thinking," Allen Construction President Bryan Henson said. "What sets us apart is our ability to deliver fine craftsmanship, expert project management, and green building expertise along with our understanding of the code complexities, accelerated schedules, and client needs in the commercial sector."

The Allen commercial team has a breadth of experience in a wide range of commercial projects, including mixed-use, multifamily, medical, commercial tenant improvements, commercial retrofits, new commercial building, retail, office remodel and meeting space design, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facilities and a deep bench of commercial construction managers.

