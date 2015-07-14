Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Allen Construction Projects Receive Accolades from Professional Remodeler Design Awards

By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | July 14, 2015 | 10:23 a.m.

Alma Rosa
Allen Construction's Alma Rosa project, which converted a warehouse into an elegant wine tasting room, won a Bronze Award in the Commercial Remodel category. (Patrick Price photo)

Professional Remodeler is one of the leading publications in the remodeling industry, educating builders about the latest business management practices, innovative technologies, building products, and market trends. Every year it holds its Design Awards competition, where hundreds of builders from across the country submit their residential and commercial projects for consideration in a wide array of categories ranging from whole house remodels, to historic renovations, to kitchen and bath remodels.

Two of Allen Construction’s recently completed projects were honored to receive awards from this competition.

The winners:

The Alma Rosa Tasting Room won a Bronze Award in the Commercial Remodel category.

This project — thoughtfully designed by Blackbird Architects in conjunction with vintner Richard Sanford and his daughter Blakeney — converted a former warehouse into an elegant wine tasting room.

Project goals: Fill the space with natural light; bring nature in; create educational opportunities for visitors to help them understand the organic wine-making process; and create a space where people feel welcome and comfortable.

Finish materials include reclaimed Douglas fir originally harvested in 1912, local stone, metal and a live olive tree nicknamed “Olivia,” Every inch of the space was modified during the remodel.

Coehlo
Allen Construction's remodel of this Spanish Colonial Revival home built in the 1920s received a Silver Award in the Historic Renovation category. (Ciro Coelho photo)

The remodel of a Spanish Colonial Revival home built in the 1920s — one of the original 13 homes in Hope Ranch — received a Silver Award in the Historic Renovation category.

Designed by Peter Becker, this whole house remodel improved the structure; restored floors, doors and windows; updated finishes; and basically brought life back to this almost-century-old home. The completed product is a lovely blend of contemporary and traditional elements.

Founded in 1983, Allen Construction has been a nationally recognized, award-winning builder for more than 30 years. The employee-owned company has offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Ventura and Los Angeles and provides both commercial and residential clients with remodeling, new construction and energy services.

In the past year alone, the company has won more than 15 awards, including two National Contractor of the Year awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Click here for more information about Allen Construction.

— Karen Feeney is the community relations/PR manager for Allen Construction.

 

