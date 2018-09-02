Sunday, September 2 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Overcast 73º

 
 
 
 

Allen Construction Ranks #41 on Magazine’s List of Top 500 Remodelers

By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | September 2, 2018 | 9:45 a.m.

Qualified Remodeler Magazine has listed Allen Construction as No. 41 on its 2018 list of the Top 500 remodeling firms in the country.

Aaron Pick
The report was generated based on the participating companies’ 2017 remodeling revenues. (Note: In addition to these remodeling revenues, Allen Construction’s 2017 total income included revenue from constructing new homes and commercial projects as well as energy services.)

The QR Top 500 List covers five types of remodeling firms: full-service, home improvement, design-build, kitchen and bath specialists, and insurance restoration.

The report shares good news about the health of the remodeling industry. For 40 years, the QR Top 500 has chronicled the story of a vibrant industry that represents more than $300 billion in annual activity. And if 2018 is any indication, the industry is as healthy and as prosperous as it has been during the past 10 years.

Allen Construction’s CEO, Aaron Pick, was asked by Qualified Remodeler to be profiled for a story on the Top 500 in the magazine’s August issue. Pick shares how the company has responded to local natural disasters and growing pains to become a stronger-than-ever, employee-owned company.

Allen Construction received three other national and regional accolades recently. In April, Allen Construction was named by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry as the 2018 Contractor of the Year National Winner in the Entire House Over $1,000,000 category for the quality of work achieved on one of its recently completed projects in Montecito. In June, Allen Construction was one of four contractors in the country to receive the 1st Decade of Excellence Award — honoring remodeling excellence over time — from the Chrysalis Awards.

On Aug. 24, Allen Construction’s CFO, Lindsay Helmick, was named to Pacific Coast Business Times’ annual 40 Under 40 Awards, given to the Tri-County region’s up-and-coming professionals younger than 40.

Founded in 1983, Allen Construction has been a nationally recognized, award-winning builder for more than 30 years. The employee-owned company has offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles and provides both commercial and residential clients with remodeling, new construction and energy services. In the past year alone, the company has won more than 10 awards, including two National Contractor of the Year awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Click here for more information about Allen Construction.

— Karen Feeney represents Allen Construction.

 

