Allen Construction Receives Prestigious Chrysalis Award for Montecito Home Remodel

By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | May 27, 2015

Allen Construction
A whole house remodel by Allen Construction turned a 1960s ranch-style house in Montecito into a small, elegant seaside cottage. (Allen Construction)

A chrysalis is the transitional stage in the life of a monarch when it changes from caterpillar to a beautiful butterfly. It is also the name of a prestigious national remodeling awards program.

Allen Construction has been graced with yet another Regional Chrysalis Award in the Whole House Remodel Over $1 Million category.

Located in Montecito, this whole house remodel transformed a 1960s ranch-style house — an eyesore that was poorly placed on the lot and not designed to take advantage of the fabulous views — into a small, elegant seaside cottage. Exquisite design, precision craftsmanship and a passionate, collaborative project team were the keys to this project’s success. A new second story, added to capture the ocean and mountain views, was perfectly placed and looks like it has always been there.

Every element of the home was discussed in detail by the project team — which included the owners, architect Peter Becker, interior designer Randy Franks and Allen Construction — to get it just right.

One example of this teamwork and attention to detail was bringing the owner’s vision of having her kitchen island look like the grand piano she left behind in New Jersey, since there was no space in this new house for it. The final product is a slightly exaggerated, mirror image of a real grand piano, as it was impossible to get the actual dimensions of a grand piano and still accommodate the cabinets, built-in microwave and range top that were a part of the island.

Allen’s team made numerous life-size templates, which were reviewed and discussed and revised by the entire team until a final design was agreed upon. The pièce de résistance is the actual part of a piano leg that supports the back of the counter.

Founded in 1983, Allen Construction has been a nationally recognized, award-winning builder for more than 30 years. The employee-owned company has offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Ventura and Los Angeles and provides both commercial and residential clients with remodeling, new construction and energy services. In the past year alone, the company has won more than 15 awards, including two National Contractor of the Year awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Click here for more information about Allen Construction.

— Karen Feeney represents Allen Construction.

 

