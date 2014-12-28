Allergan Alumni Find Place in Small Santa Barbara Software Startup

123Compliance launches as spin-off to help medical device, pharmaceutical companies with FDA compliance and complaints

Around the time Rosalind Beasley was looking for a qualified senior analyst, Plarent Ymeri was shoveling snow from the driveway of his home in Minneapolis.

The position had been open at Allergan in Goleta for more than a year, so Beasley began to tackle the applications herself as the medical device company’s head of IT regulation and quality group.

Ymeri’s résumé rose to the top of her pile. Beasley hired him in 2009, and the two soon realized how well they operated as a team.

Working for the Irvine-based medical device company provided the experience both needed to branch out on their own with 123Compliance Corp.

The Allergan alumni are in their second year with the cloud-based technology startup that’s found success marketing its Food and Drug Administration-compliance software to corporations of all sizes.

The colleagues plan to continue growing their business in Santa Barbara, ironic considering Allergan earlier this year announced it would soon be closing its Goleta facility and laying off some 1,500 employees companywide.

“We’ve grown quite a bit, but we’re barely scratching the surface,” said Ymeri, who serves as company CEO. “We love being in Santa Barbara. This is definitely a good place to start a business.”

The idea for 123Compliance Corp. came to Ymeri and Beasley while they worked for Allergan, but the company wasn’t interested in changing its established protocol.

“There’s got to be a better way to do this,” said Ymeri, who has a complaint software background. “I think they had other priorities.”

“But they also acknowledged it was a good idea,” Beasley added.

123Compliance caters to medical device and pharmaceutical companies that are required by federal law to log customer complaints concerning different products and medications, which could need to be reported to the FDA. The company also offers quality management for tracking the internal process.

With more than 20 employees worldwide, most of whom work remotely, 123Compliance boasts more than 20 corporate customers — not including subsidiaries.

“We thought there was a market for this,” Ymeri said. “It’s an extension of customer service. Our customers are global.”

The founders have hired three former Allergan employees and hope to hire more.

“There’s a pool of talent here that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Beasley said.

