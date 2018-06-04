Allergan Lays Off Employees at Goleta Facility

Company won't disclosed how many jobs are being eliminated at local facility

Allergan has laid off an undisclosed number of employees at its Goleta facility as part of a reorganization of the global company.

The Irvine-based medical-device company will eliminate nearly 150 positions company wide, with some of them occurring at facilities in Goleta and Medford, Mass., according to company spokeswoman Bonnie Jacobs.

She would not confirm the number of employees laid off locally or offer any other details.

“As a high-performing company, Allergan is committed to continued growth and the delivery of stockholder value through the development and commercialization of our robust and innovative product pipeline, the ongoing expansion of our global footprint and employee base and the maximization of our operational efficiency,” the company said in a statement this week. “As such, Allergan has announced a number of organizational changes that are designed to support our long-term objectives and help ensure that we can continue to best serve our customers and deliver our market-leading revenue and earnings growth.”

Changes were expected to affect approximately 300 employees, including the reduction of nearly 150 jobs globally, Jacobs said.

Some affected employees would be moved to other positions within the company, Jacobs said, and those who weren’t moved into suitable roles would be offered severance and outplacement, among other support services.

Allergan’s reorganization plans also call for adding employees at some of the company’s established sites, including locations in Austin, Texas, Bridgewater, N.J., and Westport, Ireland.

Despite the reduction in Goleta and Medford, Jacobs said, Allergan would “continue to maintain those sites as research and development centers of excellence.”

