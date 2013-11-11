Alliance Launches Community Effort Promoting Advance Health-Care Directives

For many people, writing an advance health-care directive is a great idea that most of us don’t get around to accomplishing. In fact, Santa Barbara lags far behind the rest of the country in completed advance health-care directives, with only 10 percent of patients here showing up at the hospital with one compared with 35 percent nationally.

As of this Wednesday, we’ll have no more excuses.

On that day the Alliance for Living and Dying Well will hold its inaugural, community-wide Get It Done Today! event. With eight locations throughout Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta, it will be convenient and easier than ever to finally document decisions related to our end-of-life care.

Trained facilitators (English- and Spanish-speaking), notaries and refreshments will be provided — all absolutely free. Walk-ins are welcome, though it’s advisable to call and register in advance at 805.845.5314.

“It’s so important that the Alliance for Living and Dying Well has created one day to truly get it done," ALDW Executive Director Susan Plummer said. "Get It Done Today! represents a great opportunity for anyone who has started or even just thought about filling out an advance health-care directive, a document that specifies what actions should be taken regarding one’s health, should they no longer be able to communicate their wishes due to illness or incapacity."

Plummer explained the importance of completing the Five Wishes, an easy-to-understand document that her agency has created to help people express how they want to be treated at the end of their lives or in a medical emergency.

“There is a great deal of ambiguity without an advance health directive,” she said. "And those unanswered questions become a burden, causing great distress and discord among loved ones. What happens is that people show up at the hospital unable to advocate for themselves and with no guidelines for medical staff regarding how they want to be treated — or not treated. It empowers an agent to speak for us if we can not speak for ourselves.”

Every day in the hospital there are situations where the desires of the patients are unknown to the doctor and family, resulting in confusion and tension at a time when there’s already too much of both.

“It can be difficult to start ‘the conversation’ with loved ones, but the rewards far outweigh the initial awkwardness,” Plummer said.

The eight locations are:

» Cancer Center, 540 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara (3 to 6 p.m.)

» Community Church of Carpinteria, 1111 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria (noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.)

» Cottage Hospital, Commons Building, Suite 101, 2320 Bath St. in Santa Barbara (9 a.m. to noon)

» Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

» Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

» Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal in Santa Barbara (11:30 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. Spanish)

» Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara (noon to 4 p.m.)

» Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 602 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Spanish available: 4 to 8 p.m.)

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well, a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies, seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters learning and healing through discussions or our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health-care directives. Click here for more information.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.