David Selberg, Dr. Eric Trautwein Join Board of Alliance for Living and Dying Well

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to welcome new members David Selberg and Dr. Eric Trautwein to its Board of Directors.

As the former executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation, Selberg has devoted his life to helping people. After more than 10 years at Pacific Pride, he recently was tapped to be the CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Selberg brings a wealth of knowledge and more than 25 years of nonprofit experience in the Santa Barbara area. Over the last two decades, he has developed a strong partnership with the community, building a collaborative environment committed to helping people.

As the new CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, Selberg will continue to provide advice, support and care to those in need. His experience and expertise will be a great asset to the alliance, and we are delighted to welcome him as a new member of our board.

A graduate of Westmont College, Dr. Trautwein studied medicine at Loma Linda University and has since spent his time practicing internal medicine in Santa Barbara. He is a partner in the Palliative Care Consultants of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit whose mission is excellence in access, delivery and patient/family experience in primary care, hospice, palliative care and hospital settings.

In addition, Trautwein is the attending physician in Palliative Care Services at Cottage Hospital, as well as the associate medical director for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. He now brings his vast experience in medicine and health care to the alliance board.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies that seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters learning and healing through discussions of our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health care directives.

For information, please call 805.845.5314 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.