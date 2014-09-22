Alliance for Living and Dying Well Invites Community to Free Film Series

When faced with talking about making difficult end-of-life decisions, sometimes just starting the conversation is the hardest part. The Alliance for Living and Dying Well believes that, while painful, these types of conversations and planning for death and dying are also a time of deep meaning and growth, and they can improve one’s quality of life and ability to enjoy life. The organization has found a unique way to spark these discussions through the power of the movies.

This fall, the alliance invites the community to its fourth annual Film Series, a free series of three film screenings, that explore how aging, loss, and recognition of mortality can deepen one’s appreciation of life. Following each screening, trained facilitators will lead discussions encouraging participants to voice their thoughts and express their feelings.

“Each film offers in depth perspectives on living life to the fullest and overcoming the challenges we face along the way,” said Susan Plummer, executive director of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. “The film series is a unique and meaningful way for the alliance to raise awareness about the importance of speaking openly about the reality of death — to accept and embrace it as inextricably connected to life.”

All films are free of charge, and no reservations are required. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St., at 7 p.m. on Fridays — Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Nov. 7. The featured films are:

» Oct. 17 — Shadowlands (1993). C.S. Lewis, a world-renowned Christian theologian, writer and professor, leads a passionate life until he meets spirited poet, Joy Davidman. When she is diagnosed with cancer, deeper feelings surface, and Lewis' faith is tested as his wife tries to prepare him for her imminent death.

» Oct. 24 — I Never Sang for My Father (1970). Gene Garrison, a widowed college professor, wants to get out from under the thumb of his aging father yet still has regrets about his plan to leave him behind when he remarries and moves to California. Gene must decide for himself if he'll stay to care for his father or finally move on with his life.

» Nov. 7 — Rocket Gibraltar (1988). Levi Rockwell, an aging patriarch reunites his entire family at his Long Island estate for his 77th birthday. During the course of the family reunion, Levi's health begins to fail and he passes on a sentimental request that he be given a "Viking funeral" after his death. With his adult children consumed by their own personal worries, it is up to the grandchildren to honor Levi's last wishes.

For more information about the Film Series, please call 805.845.5314 or click here.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies that seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters growth and learning through discussions of our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health care directives. For information, please call 805.845.5314 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.