Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Alliance for Living and Dying Well Opening Free Film Series on Friday

By Ann Pieramici for the Alliance for Living and Dying Well | September 18, 2013 | 4:03 p.m.

This fall, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well will show three films that explore how aging, loss and recognition of mortality can deepen one’s appreciation of life.

The facilitated discussions that follow each showing encourage participants to share their thoughts and feelings.

All screenings are free and no reservation is necessary. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St., at 7 p.m. on Fridays — Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The featured films are:

» Sept. 20: Quartet (2012). At a home for retired musicians, preparations for the annual Verdi concert are disrupted by the arrival of Jean, an aging opera star. As she interacts with the other residents, including her former husband, Jean finally finds the self-awareness and empathy that have eluded her all her life. Dustin Hoffman directs; Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay and Michael Gambon star.

» Sept. 27: The Hedgehog (2011, French with subtitles). Second chances for life, love, and friendship abound in a fancy apartment house.

» Oct. 4: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011). Enticed by advertisements for the lavishly restored Marigold Hotel in India, British retirees are disappointed to find that their new home is really just a rundown shell. In time, though, they adjust and grow, experiencing life and love when they let go of the past. Starring Judi Dench, Tom Wilkinson, Bill Nighy and Maggie Smith.

“At the Alliance we try to reach people in many ways: live theater, large and small presentations, written materials, group discussions, and films,” ALDW Executive Director Susan Plummer said. “The last-mentioned is particularly effective, because films tell stories and stories get through to people on an emotional level, making their point without lecturing. The films we feature all celebrate living life to its fullest — at any age.”

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well, a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies, seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. It fosters learning and healing through discussions of our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health care directives.

For information, call 805.845.5314 or click here.

— Ann Pieramici represents the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 