Alliance for Living and Dying Well to Host Info Session Regarding California End of Life Option Act

As part of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well’s mission to foster meaningful conversations surrounding end-of-life issues, the organization is taking the lead locally in Santa Barbara County to help inform and educate the community about the recent California End of Life Option Act, which took effect June 9 in California, the fifth state in the United States to pass such legislation.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m., the Alliance will host “Understanding the California End of Life Option Act: What It Is and Isn’t,” an informational and educational presentation with a panel of physicians, social workers and chaplains who will discuss the potential implications for the terminally ill in the Santa Barbara community.

“The Santa Barbara medical community continues to assess how this may impact dying in our community,” explains Susan Plummer, executive director of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. “As part of our mission to educate the community about and raise awareness of end-of-life planning, we hope to share important facts about this new legislation, answer questions and be a resource for the public.”

The California End of Life Option Act outlines the procedures and documentation required in the process of requesting, receiving and using lethal dosages of medications.

The legislation also contains detailed checks and balances to be sure that the hastening of death is performed only for those who are fully informed and are making the choice themselves, without undue influence.

The Alliance’s presentation will explore the historical and ethical context of legislation, the experience in other states with similar legislation and requirements needed for patient request and implementation.

This event is open to the community, with a suggested $10 donation to the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. Advance registration is required.

Online registration is available here.

“Understanding the California End of Life Option Act: What It Is and Isn’t?” will take place at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.845.5314.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.