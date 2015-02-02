Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:51 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Alliance for Living and Dying Well Adds Free Community Workshops

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Alliance for Living and Dying Well | February 2, 2015 | 1:00 p.m.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce that it has added two new free workshops to their programming lineup, which will be held at Montecito Covenant Church and Maravilla Retirement Community.

In all, the alliance now offers eight free community workshops throughout southern Santa Barbara County, providing even more opportunities to begin conversations about end-of-life wishes.

Below is the full schedule of upcoming February workshops:

» Feb. 2 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, B’nai  B’rith Congregation, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, 3 to 5 p.m. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 9 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane (Third-Floor Conference Room), 10 a.m. to noon. Register online by clicking here or call 805.681.7582.

» Feb. 10 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 602 E. Montecito St. (Community Room), 4 to 6 p.m. For more information or registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 18 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Garden Court, 1116 De la Vina St., 3 to 5 p.m. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 19 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, 4 to 6 p.m. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 20 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Vista del Monte Retirement Community, 3775 Modoc Road (Main Lounge), 10 a.m. to noon. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 25 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Maravilla, 5486 Calle Real (Club House), 1 to 3 p.m. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

» Feb. 26 — Five Wishes Community Workshop, Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road (Fellowship Hall), 10 a.m. to noon. For information and registration, call 805.845.5314.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies that seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters learning and healing through discussions of our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health-care directives.

For information, please call 805.845.5314 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

