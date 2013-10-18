Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Alliance Wealth Strategies Earns Green Business Certification

By Makayna Charter for Alliance Wealth Strategies | October 18, 2013 | 10:44 a.m.

Alliance Wealth Strategies, a committed and dedicated Santa Barbara financial services firm, has achieved recognition as one of the first financial services firm to receive the Santa Barbara County Green Business certification from the County of Santa Barbara.

Alliance Wealth Strategies is dedicated to adopting environmental practices that are sustainable as well as profitable.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara businesses and residents gathered to celebrate the milestone of Alliance Wealth Strategies as the first financial services firm to receive the counties coveted Green Business Certification in Santa Barbara County.

Sergio Villa, president of Alliance Wealth Strategies, addressed attendees by stressing the importance of educating clients on investing with purpose and value.

"We need to be an example in our industry," Villa said, “and this certification is one of many steps towards serving our community well and stressing the responsibility that businesses have to sustainability.”

The Santa Barbara County Green Business Certification Program was established to promote county environmental ethics. The county works with local businesses to integrate environmental responsibility into their operations in a manner that is sustainable and profitable.

"We started the process at the beginning of the year and appreciated the continual support that was provided by each agency and their staff," said Amy Clemens, vice president of Alliance Wealth Strategies. ”It was very clear that each requirement for the certification was essential. The education behind each criteria became much more relevant and meaningful to our business and our clients.”

Alliance Wealth Strategies worked closely with the Santa Barbara County Green Business Certification Program to promote sustainability and responsibility to the community.

“This certification is important to our recipients and to the community, which is why our process is very specific,” said Frances Gilliland, director of the Green Business Program. “We care about our local businesses and want them to be even more profitable as they embark in this venture, going green can help the bottom line. Alliance Wealth Strategies has already began to see an increase in profitability in implementing a paperless business process, switching to energy efficient systems, and in the process have also validated to their clients and the community that they care about the environment, the community and their staff."

 — Makayna Charter represents Alliance Wealth Strategies.

