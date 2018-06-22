Alliance Wealth Strategies, Fidelity Investments to Join Forces for Educational Seminar

Wealth management firm Alliance Wealth Strategies will be teaming with Fidelity Investments to hold a seminar addressing the growing trends and attitudes of plan sponsors at 8 a.m. July 14, 2016, at the University Club.

The goal of the seminar is to provide businesses understanding of the role of an advisor, knowledge of how to leverage plan design and the importance of following sound investment principles.

Alliance Wealth Strategies is a Santa Barbara-based wealth management firm founded in 2009. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive wealth management, insurance and retirement planning services with a mission to protect, build and preserve your financial future.

In 2015, Alliance Wealth Strategies and retirement planning firm The Source Financial Group merged to offer expertise in the area of defined contribution plans.

Inquiries about the seminar may be sent to Rafael Bobadilla at [email protected].

— Rafael Bobadilla is a service associate at Alliance Wealth Strategies.