Alliance Wealth Strategies Sponsors Mega Business Networking Bash

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter and the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently joined forces to host a mega business networking mixer at the Historic Hill-Carrillo Building sponsored by Alliance Wealth Strategies.

“We are honored to support both of these organizations that make up an incredible part of the economic growth of our local communities,” said Sergio Villa, president of Alliance Wealth Strategies.

The Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides the opportunity for businesses to network and participate in the growing Hispanic business community.

“It is encouraging to see that Alliance Wealth Strategies as a company has stood out as a firm that cares about the community,” chamber president Luis Villegas said.

Amy Clemens, vice president of Alliance Wealth Strategies, introduced the fourth annual Women’s “Financial Choices” workshop series, which is scheduled to kick off in January with an executive panel discussion from local women business leaders.

“We look forward to enabling women to make smart financial choices in today’s shifting economic marketplace,” Clemens said. “This series of interactive workshops has topics relevant to all generations and will significantly increase women's awareness to make a financial plan or ask the pertinent questions about their family’s current one.”

When asked about women's perspectives on finance today and the participation they currently have in their families' finances, NAWBO president-elect Kim Clark said, “Women need to take a more active role in their personal financial planning. Traditionally most women may have shied away from it. Women business owners particularly need to get more involved and financially prepared so they can run their business’ more successfully.”

The Santa Barbara chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners is a dynamic organization for women who own all or part of their businesses. NAWBO–SB is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.