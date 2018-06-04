Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Allie Fryklund Has a Big Game for San Marcos in Win Over Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2018 | 8:50 p.m.

Allie Fryklund had a big day for the San Marcos softball team in a 15-1 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The freshman pitched four innings, allowing one hit, one walk, struck out three and didn't give up earned run.

At the plate, Allie Fryklund hit a two-run homer in the third inning, driving in her older sister, Hailey, who led off with a single. She doubled in another run in the fifth, and finished the day going 2 for 2 with two walks and four runs scored.

Claire Early, Morgan Jensen, Paige Powell and Sinai Miranda each had two hits. The Royals had 13 hits for the game and capitalized on five Santa Barbara errors.

Powell replaced Allie Fryklund on the mound in the fifth and retired three batters to earn the save.

Santa Barbara coach Tori Shyrock praised the play of pitcher Katie Firestone and left fielder Kendall Dawson.

The Dons play at Nipomo on Thursday while San Marcos (9-1, 3-0) hosts Santa Paula.
 

