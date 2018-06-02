Allie Jones, Beau Allen, Josie Morales, Devon Cetti Advance to CIF State Meet Finals

Track & Field

Four of the six athletes that qualified for the CiF State Track & Field Championships advanced to the finals in their events during Friday night’s prelims at Buchanan High in Clovis.

Allie Jones of San Marcos made the finals in her two events, the 100 hurdles and long jump.

She went 14.11 in the hurdles, placing third in her heat behind Danae Dyer of Temecula Valley (13.81) and Atkinson Ash of St. Anthony (14.10). Jada Hicks of Upland was the top qualifier at 13.24.

The Stanford-bound Jones was the 10th qualifier in the long jump with a mark of 18-02.25. The top mark was 19-03.50 by Alysah Hickey of Coronado of the San Diego Section. Asia Mallory of Desert is second at 19-03.25.

San Marcos junior Beau Allen made the finals in the high jump by clearing 6-5 on his first attempt. Junior Jaydn Mata didn’t qualify.

In the girls high jump, Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos cleared 5-5 to match her season best and earn a spot in Saturday’s finals. She made the height on her second attempt.

Coach Paul Fry said Morales “exhibited terrific poise” competing on the big stage. “There were other jumpers who cleared greater heights to get here who did not manage as well.”

Devon Cetti advanced in the boys shot put with the sixth-best mark of the prelims, 57-04.25.

"It was a solid throw in a pressure situation,” Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. “The goal today was to get through and throw again tomorrow and he got it done."

The top qualifying mark was 61-02.25 by state leader Daniel Viveros of Bakersfield-Liberty

Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez threw 39-03.25 in the girls shot put and didn’t advance to the finals.

