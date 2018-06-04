Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:35 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Allie Jones, Beau Allen of San Marcos Finish 2nd in Events at Arcadia Invitaional

Jones scores 4,830 points in heptahlon, Allen clears 6-7 in high jump; Devon Cetti of SBHS is 7th in shot put

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2018 | 7:01 a.m.

Allie Jones of San Marcos took second place in the girls heptathlon and Beau Allen of the Royals finished runner-up in high jump at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational Track & Field Meet on Saturday.

Allie Jones, San Marcos track. Click to view larger
Allie Jones
Beau Allen, San Marcos high jumper. Click to view larger
Beau Allen

Competing in the Arcadia Multis, the Stanford-bound Jones scored 4,830 points in the seven events and finished behind junior Sterling Lester of Marietta, Ga., who compiled 5,288 points.

Lester led after the first day, scoring a personal best 3,340 points. She started off by beating Jones in the 100 hurdles 13.78 to 14.20 to score 1,010 points.

Jones, who scored 950 points in the hurdles, compiled 2,950 points on the first day. She ran 25.43 in the 200 for 848 points.

Jones leaped a personal best of 18-03.25 in the long jump (720 points) and beat Lester in the javelin with a throw of 103-08, (507 points) on the second day, but Lester finished the competition with a 2:12.16 clocking in the 800 meters — worth 933 points — to secure the title. Jones ran 2:32.22 (653 points).

She completed her busy two days by finishing eighth in the invitational 100 hurdles in 14.33.

"A great meet for her and her ability to stay focused throughout her events," said an impressed coach Marilyn Hantgin.

Allen cleared 6-foot-7 in the high jump to finish behind Tyler Cronk of Kentridge, Wa., who did 6-9. Allen, who jumped 6-10 earlier this season, missed three attempts at 6-9.

Jason Peterson of San Marcos ran 1:58.33 to finish 23rd in the 800.

Peterson ran the anchor on the Royals' 4x400 relay team, which recorded a season-best of 3:26.73. The other team members were Amari Dennis, Nick Murillo and Matt Williams.

The San Marcos girls 1600 sprint medley finished fourth in the invitation section. The team of Sydney Hess, Annabelle Tiller ran the 200s, Jenny Nnoli went 57 seconds in the 400 and Kaela Cleary ran the 800 anchor leg in 2:17.

Santa Barbara High’s Devon Cetti placed seventh in the boys shot put with a throw of 56-01. The event was won by Daniel Viveros of Bakersfield-Liberty with a mark of 61-07.75. He won the shot put at the Santa Barbara Easter Relays. Ventura’s Carlos Aviles took second at Arcadia at 59-05.50

Santa Barbara sprinter Janelle Knight ran a season-best 26.12 in the Open Section 200 meters.


