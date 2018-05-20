Allie Jones, Beau Allen Win CIF Division 2 Titles; San Marcos Qualifies 4 for Masters Meet

Track & Field

Allie Jones and Beau Allen of San Marcos won Division 2 championships, and the Royals' boys 4x400 relay team set a school record on Saturday at the CIF-SS Divisional Track and Field Finals at El Camino College.

San Marcos qualified four athletes for this weekend's CIF Masters Meet, the last step to qualifying for the State Meet in Clovis. Those athletes are Jones in the 100 hurdles and long jump, Allen and Jaydn Mata in the boys high jump and Jason Peterson in the 800 meters.

The Stanford-bound Jones clocked 14.06 to win the 100 hurdles on Saturday and posted a personal best of 18-07 in the long jump to take third place.

Allen captured the high jump at 6-6 and Mata came in third at 6-4.

Peterson, who's committed to Westmont, ran a personal best of 1:54.88 for sixth place in the division final, punching a ticket for the Masters Meet. He also ran on the 4x400 relay team that set a school mark of 3:21.96, good for fifth place. Jay Hannah, Matt Williams and Nicolas Murillo were the other members of the team.

Other San Marcos athletes to achieve personal bests in the finals included BYU-bound Kaela Cleary, 5:00.30 for fifth place in the girls 1600, and David Dinklage, 1:56.99 to place ninth in the 800.

In other results, the girls 4x100 relay team of Jenny Nnoli, Jones, Taylor Hantgin and Sydney Hess ran 48.91 to place sixth; the 4x400 quartet of Nnoli, Jones, Cleary and Hess also finished sixth in 4:00.89.

Mata had a busy day. He went 19-05.75 to finish ninth in the long jump and was seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 43-11.

Nnoli, a UCLA signee, finished seventh in the 100 in 12.49.

"It was a successful day overall," coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "We're looking forward to next weekend."