Allie Jones Has a Record-Setting Day at Ventura Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2017 | 11:10 a.m.

Allie Jones set another record in the 100 hurdles and Erica Schroeder made her season debut, helping the San Marcos girls distance medley relay team to a victory, at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday at Ventura High.

Jones, who last week set a school mark in the 100 hurdles, ran a meet record at Ventura, clocking 14.28. She also won the long jump at 17-0.25 and ran on a record-setting 4x100 relay. Jones, Danielle Anderson, Jenny Nnoli and Sophia Cavaness ran 49.00.

Nnoli took first place in the 400 (58.32) and her brother, Brian, won the triple jump at 41-02. Carolyn Weisman took first in the girls triple jump at 35-5.

Schroeder, Delaney Werner, Anderson and Natalie McClure clocked 12:30.89 in the distance medley.

Matt Hempy placed fourth in the 100 meters (11.21) and Josh Harrah was fourth in the shot put (47-4)

The Royals make their home debut vs. Dos Pueblos on Wednesday and stage their Royal Classic on Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

