Track & Field

Allie Jones Leads 6 Area Athletes Into CIF State Track & Field Championships

San Marcos senior qualifies in 2 events; Beau Allen, Jadyn Mata, Devon Cetti, Josie Morales, Sarah Perkins also earn spots at Masters Meet

Jaydn Mata, shown from the Santa Barbara County Meet, advanced to the CIF State Meet by clearing 6-6 in the high jump at the Southern Section Masters Meet. He’ll join San Marcos teammates Beau Allen and Allie Jones in Clovis. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 27, 2018 | 11:47 a.m.

Six area track & field athletes earned spots in the CIF State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the Southern Section Masters Meet at El Camino College in Torrance.

Allie Jones, San Marcos

Allie Jones, Beau Allen, Jaydn Mata of San Marcos, Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos, Devon Cetti of Santa Barbara and Sarah Perkins of Santa Ynez met the state meet qualifying standards and will be heading to Clovis next weekend for the state championships at Buchanan High.

 

Jones will be making her second straight trip in the 100 hurdles.  The Stanford-bound standout qualified with a time of 13.90. She finished behind winner Jada Hicks of Upland (13.54) and runner-up Danae Dyer of Temecula Valley (13.79).

Jones also advanced in the long jump. She went 18-04.25 on her first attempt to surpass the qualifying standard of 18-02. Mater Dei’s Dominque Ruotolo went 19-02.50 to win the event and Sydney Reid of JW North finished second with a leap of 18-06.50.

Juniors Allen and Mata are both going to the State Meet in the high jump after clearing 6-6. Mata made the qualifying height on his final attempt, while Allen cleared it on his first try. He missed three attempts at 6-8. State leader Sean Lee of Trabucco Hills went 6-8 on his first attempt to win the competition and Kevin Schmitt of Los Alamitos did it on his second try to place second.

Beau Allen, San Marcos
Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez

The State Meet qualification caps a breakout season for Mata, who was the Channel League champion in the long jump and triple jump.

"Jaydn was MVP of our team," San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "He is a very talented young man. He dedicated himself to lifting and working out throughout the year to get himself stronger for the season. He has so much potential. Luckily, he is only a junior so we still have him one more year."

In the girls high jump, Dos Pueblos junior Josie Morales pulled off the qualifying mark of 5-4 on her final attempt at the height. She was the sixth and final qualifier. Abbie Burkie of Riverside Poly took first place at 5-6.

"As difficult as that was, Josie's accomplishment is earned with the added difficulty of flying in the early morning of the meet from Colorado, where she played an exhausting soccer game the night before at mile-high altitude," said coach Paul Fry.

Perkins was the fifth and final qualifier in the girls shot put. She threw 40-10.25 on her first throw to beat the standard of 40-10. The top throw was 44-08.75 by Natalie Ramirez of West Ranch.

Cetti is headed to the State Meet in the boys shot put. He bested the qualifying distance (54-04) on his first throw with a mark of 57-0.50, fourth best in the competition. Jeff Duensing, a sophomore at Esperanza, won with a heave of 60-01.

Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices is thrilled to see Cetti finish his prep career at the State Meet.

"It's exciting to watch him throw well and keep extending his season," she said. "The state meet is a goal he's been chasing for a couple of years and it's a great that he gets to finish his high school career there."

Jason Peterson of San Marcos missed repeating as a state qualifier in the boys 800. The Westmont-bound runner posted a personal best of 1:54.83, just missing the qualifying standard of 1:54.68.

"Jason had another amazing season," San Marcos coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "He ran personal bests the last three weeks. Jason is the fastest 800 runner we have had since Todd Tressler, class of 1992. I am so impressive with Jason. He is a true competitor. I am going to miss him very much. Westmont is lucky to have him." 
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

