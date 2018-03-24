Allie Jones Leads San Marcos Girls to a Good Day at Easter Relays

Track & Field

Allie Jones of San Marcos set a meet record in the 100 hurdles and placed second and third the high jump and shot put, respectively, to highlight a good day for the San Marcos girls at the Easter Relays on Saturday at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

Kaela Cleary of the Royals won the mile, and the 4x200 and 800 sprint relay teams took first place, while the 4x400 quartet finished second.

On the boys’ side for San Marcos, Jayden Mata cleared 6-2 to win the high jump, placed second in the long jump at 20-09.5 and second in the triple jump at 43-00.5.

Jones, a multi-event standout who’s signed with Stanford, clocked 14.04 to easily win the 100 hurdles. The previous record was 14.44. Her time improved on her season best of 14.17, set at the season-opening Don Green Invitational on March 3.

Jones cleared 5-02 in the high jump to finish behind winner Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos who went 5-4. In the shot put, Jones threw 33-06.

Cleary captured the girls mile in 5:15.06, while sprinter Jennifer Nnoli returned to action and clocked 12.48 to place fifth in the 100.

The San Marcos relay teams performed well. The 4x200 squad clocked 1:44.54 and the 800 sprint group won in 1:38.74. The 4x400 team ran 4:18.09 and finished behind the 4:10.36 of Bakersfield-Liberty from the CIF Central Section.

Liberty’s Daniel Viveros, the No. 1 shot putter in the state, didn’t disappoint on Saturday, winning the event with a toss of 61-09. Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti finished second at 56-07.

The San Marcos won the boys 4x800 relay in 8:12.73. Jason Peterson took third place in the varsity mile in 4:35.05 and Sam Winner finished fifth in the pole vault at a height of 12-6.

Santa Barbara County girls won the 100 and 3200 races. Emily Donahue of Santa Ynez took the 3200 in 11:19.38, while Rayann Booker of Rigetti captured the 100 in 12.05.

Shemar Savage of Lompoc won the boys 100 in a personal best 10.72.

From Dos Pueblos, Desha Poindexter claimed second place for the Chargers in the long jump (15-00.5), while freshman Sasha Runyen placed third in the high jump (4-8).

Baylor Huyck logged a PR of 5-6 in the high jump for the frosh/soph boys. Eric Lopez came in third in the boys varsity triple jump, leaping 41-07.5.