Allie Jones Takes Heptathlon Bronze at USA Junior Championships

Track & Field

Allie Jones set personal records in five of seven events and earned the bronze medal in the heptathlon at the USA Track & Field Junior National Championships in Bloomington, Ind.

Jones, a recent San Marcos graduate, scored a personal best of 5,098 points, improving on her previous best by 268 points. She finished behind champion Anna Hall of Greenwood Village, Colo., (5,660 points), and second-place Sterling Lester of Marietta, Ga. (5,523).

The Stanford-bound Jones, competing for the Santa Barbara Track Club, won the shot put with a personal-best mark of 38-10.25 and placed second in the long jump at 18-7, which equaled her PR (set in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Finals).

Her third-place time of 25.42 in the 200, fifth-place clocking of 2:31.40 in the 800 and sixth-place high jump of 5-03.25 also were personal bests.

Jones’ other marks in the two-day competition were 14.10 in the 100 hurdles (third place) and 96-06 in the javelin (seventh place).

Jones finished her high school career at San Marcos as a CIF-Southern Section champion in the 100 hurdles and third-place finisher in the long jump. She advanced to the CIF State Meet for the second straight year and finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

The total by Hall, the top-seeded heptathlete at the Junior Nationals, was the best performance by a high schooler and the second best American junior performance of all time.

Lester’s score was a personal best by 253 points.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.