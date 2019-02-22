Allie Speshyock, Allison Gasper Lead Dos Pueblos Softball to Shutout Win

Softball

Allie Speshyock threw a two-hitter and Allison Gasper went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Dos Pueblos softball team to a 9-0 win over Santa Barbara in the Channel League opener for both teams on Friday.

The Chargers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to break open a scoreless game. Jessica Reveles had a RBI hit and Gasper knocked in Reveles and later scored after the ball got away from a Santa Barbara infielder on a steal.

After DP scored two runs in the fifth, Gasper's lead-off double sparked a four-run sixth inning. Ali Borden ripped a two-run hit to the fence and scored on an overthrow.

"Our girls were patient, didn't get frustrated and eventually pushed some runs across," said DP coach Mike Gerken. "Allie Speshyock did a great job of hitting her spots today and Josy Uyesaka saved us a few times with some great defense."

DP is 2-2 overall. The Chargers play Valencia in their opener at the Simi Valley Tournament on Saturday.

