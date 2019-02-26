‘Allies’ Make Their Pitch in 9-1 Dos Pueblos’ Rout

Allie Speshyock and Ali Borden allowed zero earned runs on Tuesday as Dos Pueblos routed visiting Cabrillo 9-1 in a Channel League softball game.
Borden homered to give the Chargers (3-4, 2-0) the early lead and and Josy Uyesaka followed with a double off the center-field fence. The Chargers scored five times in the fourth to break open a 3-1 game. Mykenzie Ramirez doubled with two on, Jenny Nichols singled and Borden doubled to make the lead 6-1. Uyesaka stepped up and hit a two-run single to cap off the scoring. Jessica Reveles added an RBI single in the sixth.
Borden went 2-2 with a homer and a double while Uyesaka was 2-4 with two RBIs.
"We scored some runs today but I was really impressed with both our pitchers," said coach Mike Gerken. "We wanted to move the ball around a lot and they trusted our calls and executed. At the plate, we were really patient. We got some pitches to drive and we didn't miss. I like how our batters are thinking the game right now."
The Chargers will travel to cross-town rival San Marcos on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
