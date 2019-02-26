‘Allies’ Make Their Pitch in 9-1 Dos Pueblos’ Rout

Softball

Allie Speshyock and Ali Borden allowed zero earned runs on Tuesday as Dos Pueblos routed visiting Cabrillo 9-1 in a Channel League softball game. Borden homered to give the Chargers (3-4, 2-0) the early lead and and Josy Uyesaka followed with a double off the center-field fence. The Chargers scored five times in the fourth to break open a 3-1 game. Mykenzie Ramirez doubled with two on, Jenny Nichols singled and Borden doubled to make the lead 6-1. Uyesaka stepped up and hit a two-run single to cap off the scoring. Jessica Reveles added an RBI single in the sixth. Borden went 2-2 with a homer and a double while Uyesaka was 2-4 with two RBIs. "We scored some runs today but I was really impressed with both our pitchers," said coach Mike Gerken. "We wanted to move the ball around a lot and they trusted our calls and executed. At the plate, we were really patient. We got some pitches to drive and we didn't miss. I like how our batters are thinking the game right now." The Chargers will travel to cross-town rival San Marcos on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >