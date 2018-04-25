Allison Gaspar Leads Potent Dos Pueblos Attack in Win at Ventura

Softball

Three pitchers combined on a three hitter and Dos Pueblos' offense banged out 18 hits in a 14-2 softball win at Ventura in a Channel League game on Wednesday.

Allison Gaspar carried a hot bat for the Chargers, collecting four hits, including a home run, and driving in seven runs.

Sierra Laughner got the offense going for DP with a two-run double in the first inning.

In the second, Allison Gaspar drove a ball deep to center that bounced off the Ventura outfielder's glove, scoring Mikayla Butzke and Jenny Nichols, who singled and doubled. Uyesaka singled in Gasper. Singles by Sinskul an Castro loaded the bases. Uyesaka scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0. Laughner scorched a line drive to left and the left field made a terrific diving catch to prevent two more runs.

The Chargers continued to mash the ball in the third as Gaspar hit a two-run single, giving her four RBI in the game. She added three more RBI with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Talia Bloxham, Allison Speshyock and Alison Borden combined for the pitching win.

"I wanted to get all three in the game since it is our only game of the week," said coach Jon Uyesaka.



The Chargers (10-7, 5-2 in league) return to the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday to face Warren.

