Business Mentor, Author Allison Maslan to Speak at NAWBO Ventura County BRAVO Awards

The Ventura County Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is pleased to welcome Allison Maslan, bestselling author and CEO of Allison Maslan International, a global business mentoring company, as the keynote speaker for the 16th annual BRAVO awards luncheon on Friday, March 20 at the Serra Center in Camarillo.

Maslan will deliver the keynote address, “The Brains of a Successful Business Owner — How to Ignite Your Mind to Think and Act Like a Billionaire Business Owner.”

Starting out as a single mom on her own, Maslan has built 10 successful companies from the ground up and was recently named "One of the Top Women Entrepreneurs Who Inspire" by Self Made Magazine. Author of the bestselling book Blast Off! The Surefire Success Plan to Launch Your Dreams Into Reality, Maslan has guided thousands of individuals to create inner and outer wealth by helping them grow a prosperous business and a passionate life.

Maslan is the executive producer and host of her own online television show, “Allie & You, The Business Success and Lifestyle Show,” and has been an expert guest on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.

“We are honored and thrilled to have Allison as the keynote for our 16th annual BRAVO Awards,” said Diane de Mailly, president of NAWBO Ventura County. “Several of our chapter members recently attended Allison’s Blast Off! Business Breakthrough weekend in San Diego and came away saying that the experience had been 'life changing.' She is one of the most compelling speakers I have ever encountered."

Joining Maslan at the BRAVO luncheon are eight outstanding Ventura County women who will be honored during the event as this year’s BRAVO Award winners:

» Karen Bain and Lisa Kudirka, owners of Shave It in Ventura County — 2015 Woman Business Owners of the Year

» Judy Phelps, owner-operator of CP Aviation in Santa Paula — 2015 Innovator of the Year

» Deborah Yahner, owner of Got Style? in Ventura — 2015 Rising Star of the Year

» Charleen Morla, marketing and events director of the Ventura Chamber of Commerce in Ventura — 2015 Community Advocate of the Year

» Diane Bustillos, program coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ventura County — 2015 Education Advocate of the Year

» Ashley Pope, owner of Spice-Topia in Ventura — 2015 Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

» Lynnette Coverly, owner of Coverly Professional Services in Ventura — 2015 NAWBO Ventura County Member of the Year

Early bird tickets are on sale now by clicking here or by calling 805.728.1644 x806.