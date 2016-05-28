Allison Moehlis: Last Memory of 2016 Solvang Century Was a First for a 103-Mile Ride

Triathlon

The Solvang Century is a 100-mile bike ride that winds through Lompoc, reaches out to Santa Maria, then makes its way back to the Santa Ynez Valley. It is ranked “Difficult” by the Bicycle Ride Directors’ Association of America due to its vertical elevation gain of 4,950 feet. I would add that having to pedal downhill into the wind on Highway 101 might also contribute to its difficulty rating.

The 100 miles concludes with a cycling festival complete with vendors, DJs, raffles, beer ... But I wouldn’t know anything about that because the festival was closed by the time I rolled in.

Founded in 1974, the 33rd annual Solvang Century was the first time I completed a 100-mile (+3 for good measure) bike ride in one day. This was a great way to build endurance for my ultimate challenge, the Santa Cruz Half Ironman Triathlon on Sept. 11.

Here are a couple of highlights from my monumental day on March 12:

» There I was at a “T” intersection somewhere in Orcutt and no route marker in sight. I dismounted my bike, pulled out my phone and summoned GPS.

A fellow century rider with a round belly, beard of snow and rosy cheeks stopped beside me. Apparently, Santa Claus bikes during the off-season. Without his reindeer to lead the way, he, too, was lost.

Santa, GPS and I formed a team and we found our way back to the route. Santa, an experienced 100-mile biker, proclaimed his goal for the day was to finish before the old guy behind us.

“There’s a guy older than you behind us?” I blurted. I am blessed with many gifts, and a filter between my mind and my mouth is not one of them.

Santa gave me the stink eye as he mentally recorded my name onto his naughty list. Kindheartedly, he actually did give me a gift that day — the gift of distraction for more than 20 miles, which is exactly what I needed.

Sadly, Santa’s tire popped around mile 60 and I peddled on and did not see him again.

» The sun was setting and the temperature was dropping as I turned into the fifth and final rest station. I devoured my weight in fig bars and trail mix for the third time that day.

The father/son duo that I was racing with for last place dropped out. It was well known among the support crew that I was the last century rider on the route and the rest station packed up as I exited.

I had 1 hour and 15 minutes to finish the last 17 miles, which included the section called “The Wall.” In the Solvang Century promotional video, it showed people walking their bikes up “The Wall” and sitting on the side of the road. I knew this leg well from running the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half-Marathon and from wine tasting (OK, more so from wine tasting).

I accepted that the route might close before I reached 100 miles, but I was not going to give up. Fueled by my desire to reach 100 miles, I charged off onto the most familiar section of the route.

“The Wall”...? Not a challenge for this gal who trained on Old San Marcos Pass. At 5:43 p.m., my odometer read 97 miles, and then I knew I was going to reach 100 miles.

I intensely watched the tenths of a mile tick away on my odometer. As it turned 100, I whooped and screamed and fist pumped. That just happened to be where the race photographer was and he captured the moment precisely. The three additional miles to the end were the easiest.

• • •

The Solvang Century served as a classroom and a proving ground for me. It taught me the importance of knowing the route and being supplied with food that will fuel me without disgusting me.

I learned that there isn’t any one activity that I want to do for 10 hours and 45 minutes straight. It proved to me that I trained wisely because I felt strong, confident and excited at the end.

When I looked down at my odometer and it read 64 miles, and I thought to myself I would much rather be running than on the bike at that point, it proved to me that the Ironman Triathlon 70.3 is just the right challenge for me.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Allison Moehlis is proud to have earned many participation medals for completing half-marathons, metric century bike rides and triathlons. When she is not basking in the glow of her medal collection, she is a working mom of two bright and talented daughters and a happy wife of 16 years. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.